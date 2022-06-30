DP says will elect Assembly speaker next week
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Thursday said it will elect a new National Assembly speaker next week amid an impasse in negotiations with the ruling People Power Party (PPP) over how to share parliamentary committees.
The DP, which holds 170 out of 299 assembly seats, said it will select a new speaker on its own at a plenary session on Monday, urging the PPP to make concessions in the stalled negotiations to form parliamentary committees.
Using its majority power, the DP originally sought for holding a plenary session on Friday to elect the speaker without the PPP's consent, citing the need to end the legislation vacuum amid rising economic and security woes in the country.
"After discussions with our lawmakers, we decided to wait for the PPP's concessions and continue negotiations," DP floor leader Park Hong-geun said.
The impasse in committee formation negotiations has left the Assembly idling for almost a month, forcing a halt in legislations and Cabinet member confirmation hearings.
In an effort to break the deadlock, the DP offered last week to hand over the chairmanship of the judiciary committee, a key Assembly panel that has the power to approve bills before they are put to a plenary vote, to the PPP in exchange for the PPP's cooperation for the launch of a special committee on judiciary reform.
But the PPP rejected the proposal because the special committee is aimed at completing the process of reducing and ultimately abolishing the prosecution's investigative powers in accordance with recently enacted prosecution reform laws, which the ruling bloc has opposed.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
-
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
First lady Kim, Queen Letizia of Spain talk K-beauty, being the same age
-
Majority of S. Koreans feel first lady not doing her job well: survey
-
(3rd LD) Yoon stresses importance of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation amid N.K. threats
-
Police working to identify 3 bodies found in car as missing family
-
(LEAD) Police identify 3 bodies found in car as missing family