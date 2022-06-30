Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
SEOUL -- North Korea appears to have released water from a dam near the inter-Korean border, while remaining unresponsive to Seoul's request for prior notice, a South Korean government official Thursday.
"It is presumed that North Korea has recently opened the floodgates of Hwanggang Dam," the unification ministry official told reporters amid reports that the impoverished North is suffering torrential rains in many parts of the country.
PM calls for swift measures to cope with economic challenges
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Thursday called for relevant ministries to swiftly take measures to cope with economic challenges, as the economy is grappling with slowing global growth and soaring inflation.
Han told a policy coordination meeting that a variety of economic challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hikes, have mounted for the nation's economy.
(LEAD) Panmunjom tour program to resume next month amid eased COVID-19 curbs
SEOUL -- Tours to the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom will resume in mid-July after months of suspension caused by COVID-19, Seoul's unification ministry said Thursday.
The tour program to the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas will restart from July 12, the ministry said in a press release. It was last suspended in January due to a rise in infection cases.
S. Korea to closely monitor KEPCO, 13 other public firms over financial health
SEOUL -- South Korea said Thursday it will intensely monitor the country's power monopoly Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) and 13 other state-run firms over financial health concerns.
The finance ministry said the 14 firms earned low grades in the government's financial health assessment, as their profitability has deteriorated or their debt levels remain high.
(LEAD) Police quiz businessperson over sexual bribery allegations involving PPP chief
SEOUL -- Police on Thursday questioned a businessperson in connection with allegations that he paid for sexual services as a bribe to now-ruling People Power Party (PPP) Chairman Lee Jun-seok about 10 years ago.
The National Police Agency said a team of investigators questioned Kim Sung-jin, CEO of the tech company I-kaist, who is currently locked up at the Seoul Detention Center over a separate case.
Beijing envoy fumes over NATO's labeling of China as 'systemic challenge'
SEOUL -- China's top envoy in South Korea bristled Thursday at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)'s labeling of his country as a "systemic challenge" and called on the military alliance to stop "provocative speech and acts."
Ambassador Xing Haiming made the remarks a day after NATO adopted its strategic concept that cited China as posing "systemic challenges to Euro-Atlantic security" in the first such public recognition of the Asian power as a major threat to the alliance.
LG Electronics, SM Entertainment launch fitness tech joint venture
SEOUL -- LG Electronics said Thursday it has set up a joint venture with SM Entertainment, the K-pop agency behind aespa and NCT Dream, to tap into the growing home fitness market.
LG Electronics CEO Cho Joo-wan expressed hope the new joint venture, Fitness Candy, will elevate LG from being a home appliance maker to a tech company that reshapes the lifestyles of its customers.
Seoul shares dip almost 2 pct amid recession woes, dim outlook for chip sector
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks plunged by almost 2 percent on Thursday to slump for a second straight session amid recession woes and dim outlook for the chipmaking sector. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 45.35 points, or 1.91 percent, to close at 2,332.64 points.
