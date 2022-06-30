Yoon asks Czech PM for support for S. Korean participation in nuclear power project
By Lee Haye-ah
MADRID, June 30 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol met with the prime minister of the Czech Republic on Thursday and requested his support for South Korea's participation in a nuclear power plant project in the European country, his office said.
During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Madrid, Yoon asked Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to take an interest so that South Korean businesses can take part in the construction of a new nuclear power plant in Dukovany.
The two leaders noted their countries have deepened their strategic partnership in various areas, including in nuclear energy, electric cars and clean energy.
Fiala expressed hope the bilateral cooperation will expand to "future industries," such as those for electric car batteries and hydrogen, the presidential office said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
BTS vows full support for Busan's World Expo bid
-
BTS' Jungkook drops collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
(Yonhap Interview) Samsung has substantial upside potential on sound fundamentals: chief analyst
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
First lady Kim, Queen Letizia of Spain talk K-beauty, being the same age
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
(3rd LD) Yoon stresses importance of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation amid N.K. threats
-
(LEAD) Police identify 3 bodies found in car as missing family
-
(LEAD) Major expressway, river bridge in Seoul closed off due to heavy downpours