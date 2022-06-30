Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon, British PM adopt new framework for closer cooperation

All News 23:07 June 30, 2022

By Lee Haye-ah

MADRID, June 30 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday adopted a new framework for bilateral cooperation as they met on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Madrid, his office said.

The Bilateral Framework for Closer Cooperation outlines a future vision for bilateral cooperation in politics and security, science and technology, education and culture, and the two countries' commitment to defending shared values, such as democracy and human rights, and jointly responding to global issues, including pandemics and climate change.

Yoon and Johnson expressed hope the two countries' foundation for cooperation on digital trade and supply chain issues will be strengthened through negotiations to improve the free trade agreement between South Korea and Britain.

The leaders also agreed to boost strategic cooperation in the nuclear energy sector, the presidential office said.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks to reporters as he arrives at the IFEMA Convention Center in Madrid on June 29, 2022, to take part in a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Britain #Yoon Suk-yeol
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!