Yoon, British PM adopt new framework for closer cooperation
By Lee Haye-ah
MADRID, June 30 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday adopted a new framework for bilateral cooperation as they met on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Madrid, his office said.
The Bilateral Framework for Closer Cooperation outlines a future vision for bilateral cooperation in politics and security, science and technology, education and culture, and the two countries' commitment to defending shared values, such as democracy and human rights, and jointly responding to global issues, including pandemics and climate change.
Yoon and Johnson expressed hope the two countries' foundation for cooperation on digital trade and supply chain issues will be strengthened through negotiations to improve the free trade agreement between South Korea and Britain.
The leaders also agreed to boost strategic cooperation in the nuclear energy sector, the presidential office said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
