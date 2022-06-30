S. Korea's Jeong Da-hye wins Loewe Foundation Craft Prize 2022
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean craftwork artist Jeong Da-hye won this year's Loewe Foundation Craft Prize, one of the world's most prestigious international craft awards, according to organizers Thursday.
The Craft Prize Jury for the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize 2022 selected "A Time of Sincerity," a woven-horsehair basket by Jeong, as this year's winner, a day before Friday's opening of the annual exhibition at the Seoul Museum of Craft Art (SMCA).
The Loewe Foundation Craft Prize, launched in 2016 by Spanish luxury label Loewe, is the world's most lucrative award for craftspeople with a 50,000-euro (US$51,994) prize.
The works by this year's shortlist of 30 finalists will be displayed at the SMCA, South Korea's first museum dedicated to craftworks, from Friday to July 30. The works vary from ceramics and woodwork to textiles.
