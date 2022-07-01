Korean-language dailies

-- Minimum wage for next year set at under 10,000 won (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon stresses importance of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation amid N.K. threats (Kookmin Ilbo)

-- Gov't lifts 'overheated speculative' area designation for most provincial areas except Sejong (Donga Ilbo)

-- Samsung begins mass production of 3 nm chips (Segye Ilbo)

-- Gov't to seek 'alternatives to China' in Europe in trades (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- More heavy downpours forecast in Seoul, metropolitan area (Hankook Ilbo)

