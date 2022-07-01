Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:02 July 01, 2022

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- Minimum wage for next year set at under 10,000 won (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon stresses importance of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation amid N.K. threats (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- Gov't lifts 'overheated speculative' area designation for most provincial areas except Sejong (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't lifts 'overheated speculative' area designation for most provincial areas except Sejong (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Samsung begins mass production of 3 nm chips (Segye Ilbo)
-- Samsung begins mass production of 3 nm chips for 1st time in world (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to seek 'alternatives to China' in Europe in trades (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Minimum wage for next year set at under 10,000 won (Hankyoreh)
-- More heavy downpours forecast in Seoul, metropolitan area (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't lifts 'overheated speculative' area designation for most provincial areas except Sejong (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung begins mass production of 3 nm chips for 1st time in world (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon debuts on international stage (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon wraps up NATO trip, says results 'exceeded expectations' (Korea Herald)
-- Will Japanese PM Kishida receive Yoon's olive branch? (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!