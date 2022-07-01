Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 01, 2022

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/24 Cloudy 20

Incheon 29/23 Cloudy 10

Suwon 32/24 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 33/24 Sunny 20

Daejeon 33/24 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 31/24 Rain 30

Gangneung 34/25 Sunny 0

Jeonju 33/24 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 33/24 Cloudy 0

Jeju 32/25 Sunny 0

Daegu 35/25 Sunny 60

Busan 29/24 Sunny 0

