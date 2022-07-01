S. Korea to expand 'one-stop' COVID-19 treatment centers: PM
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The government will expand the number of "one-stop" COVID-19 treatment centers, where people can take a virus test, get in-person medical care services and receive antiviral drugs, to 10,000 from the current 6,206, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday.
"Even if the number of COVID-19 patients increases, we will make sure they can get stable treatment under our general medical system," Han said during a COVID-19 response meeting in Seoul.
Han also called for efficient management of medical resources, including hospital beds, to prepare for a possible virus resurgence in the summer vacation season.
"The number of COVID-19 cases, which showed a downward trend for the past 14 weeks, started to increase this week," Han said. "Under a scenario that infection risks can go up in the summer vacation season, we will swiftly and thoroughly organize our virus response system."
South Korea reported 9,528 new COVID-19 infections Friday, which was up 2,334 from two weeks ago and 2,307 cases from a week ago.
