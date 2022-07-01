Korea Shipbuilding bags 182.1 bln-won order for 1 LPG carrier
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Friday it has clinched a 182.1 billion-won (US140 million) order from an Oceanian shipping company to build one liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier.
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., a KSOE affiliate, will construct the 40,000-cubic-meter vessel and deliver it to the undisclosed shipper in the first half of 2025.
KSOE has obtained orders to build 124 ships worth $14.4 billion so far this year, achieving 82.6 percent of its yearly order target of $17.44 billion.
KSOE, a subholding company of global shipping titan Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, has three shipbuilding affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
