Military reports 383 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:12 July 01, 2022
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 383 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 175,844, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 271 from the Army, 45 from the Air Force, 27 from the Marine Corps, and 19 each from the Navy and units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also two cases from the ministry.
Currently, 1,984 military personnel are under treatment.
