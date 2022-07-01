Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 383 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:12 July 01, 2022

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 383 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 175,844, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 271 from the Army, 45 from the Air Force, 27 from the Marine Corps, and 19 each from the Navy and units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also two cases from the ministry.

Currently, 1,984 military personnel are under treatment.

In this file photo, a service member waits for a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul on May 1, 2022. (Yonhap)

