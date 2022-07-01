J-Hope drops 'More,' his first formal solo single
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- J-Hope, a rapper and dancer of K-pop supergroup BTS, released his highly anticipated first official solo single "More" on Friday.
The song came out in a digital format through the Weverse Album app at 1 p.m., to be the first formal solo track from the band.
It followed the band's annoucement last month that it would take a break from major group activities to focus on solo projects as it embarked on the second chapter of its career.
The tune will be included in J-Hope's upcoming solo album, "Jack in the Box," set to be out July 15.
The rapper-dancer released his first unofficial solo mixtape, "Hope World," in 2018, which ranked 38th on the Billboard 200 in the United States and "Chicken Noodle Soup," a collaborative single with American singer-actor Becky G in 2019.
"Jack in the Box" represents J-Hope's bold aspirations to break the mold and grow further, the band's agency Big Hit Music said in a release.
"More," one of the songs that best deliver the album's key message, according to the agency, is an old-school hip-hop song combining strong drum beats and guitar sounds.
J-Hope boldly proclaims he wants "more" in the song brimming with dark, intense and edgy sounds.
The music video for the song was also uploaded on YouTube timed with the song's release.
It begins with the singer opening a box delivered from someone. He then sings and gives off his different charms moving between multiple rooms, which represent his inner side, wearing black and white costumes of a jester concept and matching props.
The song followed the release a week ago of bandmate Jungkook's "Left and Right," a collaborative single with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
BTS' J-Hope to release 1st solo album next month
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
Autopsy fails to determine cause of Gwangju family's deaths
-
First lady Kim, Queen Letizia of Spain talk K-beauty, being the same age
-
Beijing envoy fumes over NATO's labeling of China as 'systemic challenge'
-
Jeon Jong-seo won't forget dancing to BTS song in opening scene of 'Money Heist: Korea'