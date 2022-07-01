S. Korea faces 199 import curbs amid protectionism
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea had faced a total of 199 import restrictions from 26 trading partners as of end-June amid continued protectionism, the trade ministry said Friday.
Those restrictions include anti-dumping duties, countervailing tariffs, safeguard measures and investigations into suspected practices.
The figure marked a slight decrease from six months earlier, when the country was subject to 206 foreign import regulations.
Restrictions against South Korean products had been on a steady rise, with the number rising from 158 in 2014 to 194 in 2018 but marked the first on-year decline in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to government data.
Of the 199 regulations, 46.7 percent, or the largest share, targeted South Korea's steel and metals, followed by chemicals with 42 cases, and plastic and rubber with 23 cases.
Anti-dumping cases amounted to 154, with safeguards and countervailing tariffs coming to 35 and 10, respectively, the ministry said.
The government vowed continued efforts to boost consultations with trading partners for the revision of unfair restrictions so as to minimize damage to domestic firms.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
BTS' J-Hope to release 1st solo album next month
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
Autopsy fails to determine cause of Gwangju family's deaths
-
First lady Kim, Queen Letizia of Spain talk K-beauty, being the same age
-
Beijing envoy fumes over NATO's labeling of China as 'systemic challenge'
-
Jeon Jong-seo won't forget dancing to BTS song in opening scene of 'Money Heist: Korea'