SsangYong's June sales fall 5.8 pct amid chip shortage
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Friday its sales fell 5.8 percent last month from a year earlier amid the ongoing chip shortage.
SsangYong Motor sold 7,979 vehicles in June, down from 8,474 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 20 percent to 4,585 units last month from 5,724 a year ago, while exports rose 23 percent to 3,424 units from 2,780 during the same period, it said.
SsangYong was placed under a court receivership in April last year for the second time after undergoing the same process a decade earlier.
Its Indian parent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. failed to attract an investor due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its worsening financial status.
Earlier this week, SsangYong selected the local consortium led by chemical-to-steel firm KG Group as the final bidder for the debt-laden carmaker.
SsangYong plans to sign a deal with the KG consortium in early July, submit its rehabilitation plan to the court in late July and obtain the court's approval for its restructuring plan in late August.
From January to June, sales rose 19 percent to 47,589 autos from 40,134 units a year earlier.
SsangYong's lineup consists of the Tivoli, Korando, and Rexton and Rexton Sports SUVs. It plans to launch the all-new Torres SUV in the domestic market this month and export it initially to Chile later this year.
