Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Renault Korea's June sales fall 15 pct on chip shortage

All News 15:45 July 01, 2022

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Friday its vehicle sales fell 15 percent last month from a year earlier amid the ongoing chip shortage.

Renault Korea sold 12,011 vehicles in June, down from 14,166 units a year earlier due to disrupted chip supplies and delayed vehicle shipments, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales jumped 34 percent on-year to 7,515 units from 5,610, while exports plunged 48 percent to 4,496 units from 8,556, it said.

From January to June, however, sales climbed 36 percent to 76,156 autos from 55,926 units during the same period of last year on strong overseas demand for its XM3 SUV.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Renault Korea-June sales
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!