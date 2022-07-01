Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:43 July 01, 2022

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

LOTTE 37,600 UP 300
LotteChilsung 172,500 DN 2,500
GCH Corp 18,850 DN 750
Nongshim 285,000 UP 17,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 67,300 UP 1,800
SGBC 51,200 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,850 UP 750
Shinsegae 216,000 DN 2,000
Hyosung 80,000 DN 400
Boryung 9,980 DN 170
DongkukStlMill 12,900 UP 50
TaihanElecWire 1,815 DN 30
Hyundai M&F INS 31,850 UP 900
GS Retail 26,150 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,660 UP 40
SKC 130,500 DN 2,500
Ottogi 429,500 UP 5,500
SamsungElecMech 127,500 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,950 DN 550
SamsungF&MIns 202,500 UP 1,500
Kogas 38,750 DN 800
Hanssem 63,100 DN 1,400
F&F 127,500 DN 7,000
MERITZ SECU 4,630 UP 90
HtlShilla 68,900 DN 2,300
Hanmi Science 37,950 DN 2,100
HyundaiMtr 180,000 DN 500
AmoreG 37,250 DN 50
POSCO Holdings 232,500 UP 2,000
KPIC 125,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,730 DN 60
DB INSURANCE 63,700 UP 2,400
SLCORP 31,250 DN 150
Yuhan 56,000 0
SamsungElec 56,200 DN 800
NHIS 9,150 UP 100
DongwonInd 216,500 DN 7,500
LS 63,900 UP 300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES140000 DN3000
GC Corp 162,500 DN 6,000
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!