GS E&C 31,500 DN 50

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 512,000 DN 20,000

TaekwangInd 911,000 UP 5,000

SSANGYONGCNE 6,820 DN 80

KAL 25,400 UP 200

LG Corp. 78,600 UP 700

POSCO CHEMICAL 104,000 DN 3,000

Daewoong 26,950 DN 300

KCC 293,500 UP 6,000

SKBP 70,400 DN 4,500

KIA CORP. 78,000 UP 700

Meritz Insurance 33,700 UP 550

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 70,300 DN 1,000

ShinhanGroup 37,900 UP 850

HITEJINRO 30,600 DN 200

CJ LOGISTICS 114,000 0

DOOSAN 69,700 DN 300

DL 71,300 UP 400

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,700 DN 150

SK hynix 87,500 DN 3,500

Youngpoong 539,000 UP 15,000

HyundaiEng&Const 41,700 UP 350

CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,800 UP 500

Hanwha 25,950 UP 100

DB HiTek 48,450 DN 1,500

CJ 76,600 DN 1,100

LX INT 32,600 UP 50

KSOE 92,900 DN 1,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,250 UP 350

MS IND 16,200 DN 550

OCI 143,000 DN 500

LS ELECTRIC 56,600 DN 1,000

KorZinc 481,000 DN 6,500

SamsungHvyInd 5,950 DN 120

HyundaiMipoDock 89,800 DN 1,300

IS DONGSEO 39,750 UP 750

S-Oil 99,900 DN 4,100

LG Innotek 341,000 DN 1,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 184,500 UP 4,500

HMM 24,000 DN 600

(MORE)