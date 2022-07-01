KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
GS E&C 31,500 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 512,000 DN 20,000
TaekwangInd 911,000 UP 5,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,820 DN 80
KAL 25,400 UP 200
LG Corp. 78,600 UP 700
POSCO CHEMICAL 104,000 DN 3,000
Daewoong 26,950 DN 300
KCC 293,500 UP 6,000
SKBP 70,400 DN 4,500
KIA CORP. 78,000 UP 700
Meritz Insurance 33,700 UP 550
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 70,300 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 37,900 UP 850
HITEJINRO 30,600 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 114,000 0
DOOSAN 69,700 DN 300
DL 71,300 UP 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,700 DN 150
SK hynix 87,500 DN 3,500
Youngpoong 539,000 UP 15,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,700 UP 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,800 UP 500
Hanwha 25,950 UP 100
DB HiTek 48,450 DN 1,500
CJ 76,600 DN 1,100
LX INT 32,600 UP 50
KSOE 92,900 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,250 UP 350
MS IND 16,200 DN 550
OCI 143,000 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 56,600 DN 1,000
KorZinc 481,000 DN 6,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,950 DN 120
HyundaiMipoDock 89,800 DN 1,300
IS DONGSEO 39,750 UP 750
S-Oil 99,900 DN 4,100
LG Innotek 341,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 184,500 UP 4,500
HMM 24,000 DN 600
(MORE)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
BTS' J-Hope to release 1st solo album next month
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
Autopsy fails to determine cause of Gwangju family's deaths
-
Beijing envoy fumes over NATO's labeling of China as 'systemic challenge'
-
Jeon Jong-seo won't forget dancing to BTS song in opening scene of 'Money Heist: Korea'
-
Yoon, NATO chief hail new partnership, new S. Korean mission to NATO