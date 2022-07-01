HYUNDAI WIA 55,900 UP 100

KumhoPetrochem 140,000 UP 1,000

Mobis 201,500 UP 2,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,400 UP 1,700

ORION Holdings 15,250 UP 250

Daesang 21,400 UP 900

SKNetworks 4,205 UP 5

SK ie technology 88,200 DN 9,900

Hanchem 201,000 DN 3,000

DWS 54,600 UP 600

S-1 64,900 UP 700

KEPCO 22,600 UP 50

SamsungSecu 33,650 UP 200

KG DONGBU STL 13,000 DN 300

SKTelecom 52,800 UP 800

HyundaiElev 26,800 DN 100

ZINUS 47,800 DN 1,000

SAMSUNG SDS 129,000 DN 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 56,800 UP 3,000

KUMHOTIRE 3,455 DN 25

Hanon Systems 10,050 0

SK 211,500 DN 3,500

ShinpoongPharm 20,850 DN 1,000

Handsome 31,500 UP 800

ILJIN MATERIALS 68,500 DN 1,300

Asiana Airlines 15,150 DN 450

IBK 9,680 UP 60

DONGSUH 25,850 DN 350

SamsungEng 22,450 UP 900

SAMSUNG C&T 122,500 DN 500

PanOcean 5,820 DN 120

SAMSUNG CARD 30,850 UP 350

CheilWorldwide 23,800 UP 50

KT 36,700 UP 250

NAVER 237,000 DN 3,000

COWAY 63,300 DN 600

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30200 UP50

LOTTE TOUR 11,700 DN 500

LG Uplus 13,050 UP 300

SAMSUNG LIFE 63,200 UP 600

(MORE)