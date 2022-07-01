KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYUNDAI WIA 55,900 UP 100
KumhoPetrochem 140,000 UP 1,000
Mobis 201,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,400 UP 1,700
ORION Holdings 15,250 UP 250
Daesang 21,400 UP 900
SKNetworks 4,205 UP 5
SK ie technology 88,200 DN 9,900
Hanchem 201,000 DN 3,000
DWS 54,600 UP 600
S-1 64,900 UP 700
KEPCO 22,600 UP 50
SamsungSecu 33,650 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 13,000 DN 300
SKTelecom 52,800 UP 800
HyundaiElev 26,800 DN 100
ZINUS 47,800 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 129,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 56,800 UP 3,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,455 DN 25
Hanon Systems 10,050 0
SK 211,500 DN 3,500
ShinpoongPharm 20,850 DN 1,000
Handsome 31,500 UP 800
ILJIN MATERIALS 68,500 DN 1,300
Asiana Airlines 15,150 DN 450
IBK 9,680 UP 60
DONGSUH 25,850 DN 350
SamsungEng 22,450 UP 900
SAMSUNG C&T 122,500 DN 500
PanOcean 5,820 DN 120
SAMSUNG CARD 30,850 UP 350
CheilWorldwide 23,800 UP 50
KT 36,700 UP 250
NAVER 237,000 DN 3,000
COWAY 63,300 DN 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30200 UP50
LOTTE TOUR 11,700 DN 500
LG Uplus 13,050 UP 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,200 UP 600
(MORE)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
BTS' J-Hope to release 1st solo album next month
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
Autopsy fails to determine cause of Gwangju family's deaths
-
Beijing envoy fumes over NATO's labeling of China as 'systemic challenge'
-
Jeon Jong-seo won't forget dancing to BTS song in opening scene of 'Money Heist: Korea'
-
Yoon, NATO chief hail new partnership, new S. Korean mission to NATO