LOTTE SHOPPING 100,500 DN 3,500

KT&G 82,000 DN 200

Doosan Enerbility 19,400 0

Doosanfc 29,150 DN 900

LG Display 14,350 DN 200

Kangwonland 25,600 UP 200

NCsoft 350,000 UP 500

Kakao 67,300 DN 2,600

HANATOUR SERVICE 53,000 DN 1,000

COSMAX 56,900 UP 400

KIWOOM 79,900 DN 2,800

DSME 23,450 DN 550

HDSINFRA 5,310 DN 130

DWEC 5,890 UP 50

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,050 DN 200

CJ CheilJedang 392,000 UP 13,000

KEPCO KPS 38,750 UP 350

LG H&H 685,000 UP 5,000

LGCHEM 509,000 DN 7,000

KEPCO E&C 69,200 DN 1,800

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,600 0

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,900 UP 100

LGELECTRONICS 89,900 UP 1,600

Celltrion 179,000 UP 500

TKG Huchems 20,000 UP 250

DAEWOONG PHARM 173,000 DN 3,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,300 UP 200

KIH 62,100 UP 400

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 180,500 UP 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 39,800 UP 450

HANWHA LIFE 2,240 UP 15

GS 40,900 DN 950

AMOREPACIFIC 130,500 UP 500

Fila Holdings 29,250 UP 1,150

FOOSUNG 17,350 DN 400

SK Innovation 177,500 DN 14,500

LIG Nex1 75,800 UP 4,000

POONGSAN 24,600 DN 200

KBFinancialGroup 48,200 UP 50

Hansae 16,600 DN 350

(MORE)