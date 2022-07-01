KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 100,500 DN 3,500
KT&G 82,000 DN 200
Doosan Enerbility 19,400 0
Doosanfc 29,150 DN 900
LG Display 14,350 DN 200
Kangwonland 25,600 UP 200
NCsoft 350,000 UP 500
Kakao 67,300 DN 2,600
HANATOUR SERVICE 53,000 DN 1,000
COSMAX 56,900 UP 400
KIWOOM 79,900 DN 2,800
DSME 23,450 DN 550
HDSINFRA 5,310 DN 130
DWEC 5,890 UP 50
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,050 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 392,000 UP 13,000
KEPCO KPS 38,750 UP 350
LG H&H 685,000 UP 5,000
LGCHEM 509,000 DN 7,000
KEPCO E&C 69,200 DN 1,800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,600 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,900 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 89,900 UP 1,600
Celltrion 179,000 UP 500
TKG Huchems 20,000 UP 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 173,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,300 UP 200
KIH 62,100 UP 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 180,500 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,800 UP 450
HANWHA LIFE 2,240 UP 15
GS 40,900 DN 950
AMOREPACIFIC 130,500 UP 500
Fila Holdings 29,250 UP 1,150
FOOSUNG 17,350 DN 400
SK Innovation 177,500 DN 14,500
LIG Nex1 75,800 UP 4,000
POONGSAN 24,600 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 48,200 UP 50
Hansae 16,600 DN 350
(MORE)
