KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:43 July 01, 2022

Youngone Corp 39,150 UP 750
CSWIND 56,100 DN 1,700
GKL 12,950 0
KOLON IND 52,900 UP 700
HanmiPharm 294,000 DN 14,000
SD Biosensor 37,900 DN 950
Meritz Financial 26,200 UP 350
BNK Financial Group 6,820 UP 110
emart 106,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY334 50 UP500
KOLMAR KOREA 36,750 DN 1,400
PIAM 33,000 UP 1,100
HANJINKAL 61,300 DN 500
CHONGKUNDANG 87,000 DN 500
DoubleUGames 38,550 UP 150
MANDO 47,400 DN 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 781,000 DN 9,000
Doosan Bobcat 29,350 UP 450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,500 DN 450
Netmarble 67,400 DN 1,500
KRAFTON 215,500 DN 3,500
HD HYUNDAI 58,000 DN 1,400
ORION 106,000 UP 2,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,950 DN 1,100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,150 UP 200
BGF Retail 193,000 UP 4,000
SKCHEM 90,800 DN 1,300
HDC-OP 11,500 UP 350
HYOSUNG TNC 344,000 UP 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 371,500 DN 9,000
HANILCMT 13,650 UP 300
SKBS 96,900 DN 3,600
WooriFinancialGroup 12,000 DN 100
KakaoBank 28,950 DN 1,300
HYBE 140,000 DN 5,500
LG Energy Solution 356,500 DN 14,500
DL E&C 42,150 UP 700
kakaopay 59,600 DN 600
K Car 19,750 DN 700
SKSQUARE 38,950 DN 100
(END)

