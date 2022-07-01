KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 39,150 UP 750
CSWIND 56,100 DN 1,700
GKL 12,950 0
KOLON IND 52,900 UP 700
HanmiPharm 294,000 DN 14,000
SD Biosensor 37,900 DN 950
Meritz Financial 26,200 UP 350
BNK Financial Group 6,820 UP 110
emart 106,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY334 50 UP500
KOLMAR KOREA 36,750 DN 1,400
PIAM 33,000 UP 1,100
HANJINKAL 61,300 DN 500
CHONGKUNDANG 87,000 DN 500
DoubleUGames 38,550 UP 150
MANDO 47,400 DN 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 781,000 DN 9,000
Doosan Bobcat 29,350 UP 450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,500 DN 450
Netmarble 67,400 DN 1,500
KRAFTON 215,500 DN 3,500
HD HYUNDAI 58,000 DN 1,400
ORION 106,000 UP 2,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,950 DN 1,100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,150 UP 200
BGF Retail 193,000 UP 4,000
SKCHEM 90,800 DN 1,300
HDC-OP 11,500 UP 350
HYOSUNG TNC 344,000 UP 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 371,500 DN 9,000
HANILCMT 13,650 UP 300
SKBS 96,900 DN 3,600
WooriFinancialGroup 12,000 DN 100
KakaoBank 28,950 DN 1,300
HYBE 140,000 DN 5,500
LG Energy Solution 356,500 DN 14,500
DL E&C 42,150 UP 700
kakaopay 59,600 DN 600
K Car 19,750 DN 700
SKSQUARE 38,950 DN 100
(END)
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
BTS' J-Hope to release 1st solo album next month
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
Autopsy fails to determine cause of Gwangju family's deaths
Beijing envoy fumes over NATO's labeling of China as 'systemic challenge'
Jeon Jong-seo won't forget dancing to BTS song in opening scene of 'Money Heist: Korea'
Yoon, NATO chief hail new partnership, new S. Korean mission to NATO