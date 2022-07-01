Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 July 01, 2022

SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

June 27 -- N. Korea issues nationwide heavy rain alert for this week

28 -- S. Korea asks N. Korea to give prior notice on dam discharge; ministry says request to be delivered via hotline

29 -- Koreas hold daily hotline contact; N. Korea mum on S. Korea's call for prior notice on dam water discharge: ministry

Yoon stresses importance of S. Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation amid N.K. threats

N. Korea maps out emergency measures to prevent flood damage amid pandemic: state media

30 -- N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official

July 1 -- N. Korea's first COVID-19 cases traced to area bordering S. Korea: state media
