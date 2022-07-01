S. Korean Bond Yields on July 1, 2022
All News 16:37 July 01, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.964 2.981 -1.7
2-year TB 3.429 3.502 -7.3
3-year TB 3.439 3.550 -11.1
10-year TB 3.490 3.636 -14.6
2-year MSB 3.400 3.499 -9.9
3-year CB (AA-) 4.257 4.361 -10.4
91-day CD 2.050 2.040 +1.0
(END)
