Tropical storm Aere forecast to affect southern parts of S. Korea next week
SEOUL, July 1 (Yonhap) -- Tropical storm Aere is likely to affect Jeju Island and other southern parts of South Korea early next week after having formed off Japan's Okinawa, the weather agency said Friday.
Aere was moving north-northeast at a speed of 13 kilometers per hour, packing winds of up to 65 km per hour and with a central pressure of 1,002 hectopascals upon its formation in the sea 760 km off south-southeast of Okinawa at 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
Jeju Island and areas along the south coast are forecast to come under the influence of the tropical storm from Monday to Tuesday, the agency said.
Aere may pass over waters 260 km south-southwest of Jeju on Monday morning and move eastward to pass near Busan on Tuesday morning, according to the KMA.
The country's southern parts are expected to see heavy rains and strong winds as the tropical storm passes through.
The agency added that Aere could change course and a more accurate forecast will be possible on Sunday morning.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
Autopsy fails to determine cause of Gwangju family's deaths
-
Yoon, NATO chief hail new partnership, new S. Korean mission to NATO
-
Jeon Jong-seo won't forget dancing to BTS song in opening scene of 'Money Heist: Korea'
-
1,000 people evacuated from building in central Seoul after tremor