N. Korea reports 4,100 new suspected COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained below 5,000 for the third consecutive day, according to state media Saturday.
More than 4,100 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.74 million as of 6 p.m. Friday, with at least 7,360 under medical treatment, it added.
The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.
