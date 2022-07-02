Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 July 02, 2022
SEOUL, July 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 33/24 Sunny 60
Incheon 30/23 Cloudy 0
Suwon 34/24 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 34/24 Sunny 60
Daejeon 34/24 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 33/22 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 33/25 Sunny 0
Jeonju 34/23 Sunny 60
Gwangju 35/23 Sunny 60
Jeju 32/24 Cloudy 20
Daegu 36/24 Sunny 60
Busan 30/24 Sunny 10
