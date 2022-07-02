Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

July 02, 2022

SEOUL, July 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/24 Sunny 60

Incheon 30/23 Cloudy 0

Suwon 34/24 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 34/24 Sunny 60

Daejeon 34/24 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 33/22 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 33/25 Sunny 0

Jeonju 34/23 Sunny 60

Gwangju 35/23 Sunny 60

Jeju 32/24 Cloudy 20

Daegu 36/24 Sunny 60

Busan 30/24 Sunny 10



