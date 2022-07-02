Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 2.

Korean-language dailies

-- H1 trade deficit hits record; pessimism grows for H2 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Worst trade deficit amid commodities, energy shocks (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- Trade deficit hits record-low 10.3 bln won; KOSPI plunges to 2,300s intra-day (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Unprecedented perfect storm' coming: Financial regulator chief (Segye Ilbo)
-- Jeonse rental costs surpass house purchasing prices (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Trade deficit hits record low; Korean economy struggles (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Women need more space for sports (Hankyoreh)
-- Energy shock scars Korea with worst trade deficit (Hankook Ilbo)
-- China trade turns to 2-month deficit in 28 yrs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Worst trade deficit in 66 yrs (Korea Economic Daily)
