BTS' J-Hope tops iTunes charts in 84 countries
SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- J-Hope, a rapper and dancer of K-pop supergroup BTS, topped the iTunes music charts in 84 countries with his first official solo single "More" on Saturday.
Released on Friday, J-Hope's new EP ranked No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in the United States, Canada, Spain, France and other countries.
The music video of "More" topped 10 million views on video streaming platform YouTube in about 10 hours after the EP's release.
"More" is an old-school hip-hop song combining strong drum beats and guitar sounds.
The song will be included in J-Hope's upcoming solo album, "Jack in the Box," set to be out July 15.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
(LEAD) On Korean War anniversary, S. Korea vows stern response to N. Korean provocations
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea, Japan should discuss past, future issues simultaneously
-
1,000 people evacuated from building in central Seoul after tremor
-
Tropical storm Aere forecast to affect southern parts of S. Korea next week
-
Ex-Pentagon chief stresses deterrence as 'primary' peacekeeping tool on peninsula