BTS' J-Hope tops iTunes charts in 84 countries

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- J-Hope, a rapper and dancer of K-pop supergroup BTS, topped the iTunes music charts in 84 countries with his first official solo single "More" on Saturday.

Released on Friday, J-Hope's new EP ranked No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in the United States, Canada, Spain, France and other countries.

The music video of "More" topped 10 million views on video streaming platform YouTube in about 10 hours after the EP's release.

"More" is an old-school hip-hop song combining strong drum beats and guitar sounds.

The song will be included in J-Hope's upcoming solo album, "Jack in the Box," set to be out July 15.

