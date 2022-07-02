Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai, Kia see 12.7 pct drop in U.S. sales in H1

All News 13:07 July 02, 2022

SEOUL, July 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its smaller affiliate Kia Corp. saw their sales in the United States fall 12.7 percent on-year in the first half of the year due to a slowdown and a chip shortage, the companies said Saturday.

Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 702,875 vehicles in the U.S., with the former suffering a 13.3 percent fall to 369,535 units over the cited period.

Kia sold 333,340 units in the U.S., also down 11.9 percent on-year, according to them.

But their sales of eco-friendly cars rose 82.1 percent on-year in the January-June period to 90,691 units.

More specifically, their electric vehicles more than quadrupled over the cited period to 34,518 units, with the sales of hybrid autos reaching 55,902 units, up 35.1 percent.

In June alone, their combined sales dropped 8.5 percent on-year to 132,739.

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the all-electric Genesis GV60 SUV built on Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP platform. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

