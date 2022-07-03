N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 4,000: state media
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases dropped below 4,000, according to its state media Sunday.
More than 3,540 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.75 million as of 6 p.m. Saturday, of which more than 4.74 million have recovered, and at least 6.430 others are being treated, it added.
The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.
(END)
