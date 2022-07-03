Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 July 03, 2022

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/24 Cloudy 0

Incheon 30/23 Cloudy 0

Suwon 34/24 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 35/25 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 34/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 34/23 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 33/26 Sunny 0

Jeonju 34/24 Sunny 60

Gwangju 34/24 Sunny 80

Jeju 32/25 Sunny 60

Daegu 36/25 Sunny 80

Busan 30/24 Sunny 60

(END)

Keywords
#weather forecast
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!