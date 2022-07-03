Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 July 03, 2022
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 33/24 Cloudy 0
Incheon 30/23 Cloudy 0
Suwon 34/24 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 35/25 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 34/25 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 34/23 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 33/26 Sunny 0
Jeonju 34/24 Sunny 60
Gwangju 34/24 Sunny 80
Jeju 32/25 Sunny 60
Daegu 36/25 Sunny 80
Busan 30/24 Sunny 60
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
(LEAD) Heat wave alert issued nationwide
-
N. Korea lashes out at closer security ties among S. Korea, U.S., Japan
-
Heat wave alert issued nationwide
-
(LEAD) Umbrella union stages massive rallies in Seoul amid scorching heat
-
Tropical storm Aere forecast to affect southern parts of S. Korea next week