LGES CEO leaves for Europe for EV battery biz
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution said Sunday its CEO Kwon Young-soo has left for Europe to check on its battery plant in Poland and meet with key partners there as the battery maker is striving to broaden its electric vehicle battery business.
During the five-day trip, Kwon is scheduled to visit the company's factory in Wroclaw, Poland, one of the largest producers of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles in Europe.
He also plans to meet executives of Munich-headquartered automation firm Siemens, its key partner in the digitalization of battery manufacturing.
LGES has ramped up its efforts to digitalize its manufacturing facilities to improve capacity and efficiency.
"We will work to establish a smart factory system for our global operations by digitalizing and standardizing production process in order to provide our customers with the best QCD," he said, referring to quality, cost and delivery.
It is Kwon's first trip to Europe after he took office in October last year. In May, he visited the company's U.S. operations and met with key customers, including General Motors, for EV battery cooperation.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
(LEAD) Heat wave alert issued nationwide
-
N. Korea lashes out at closer security ties among S. Korea, U.S., Japan
-
Heat wave alert issued nationwide
-
(LEAD) Umbrella union stages massive rallies in Seoul amid scorching heat
-
Tropical storm Aere forecast to affect southern parts of S. Korea next week