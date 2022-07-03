Yoon's disapproval rating exceeds approval rating in latest poll
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol's disapproval rating surpassed his approval rating in a poll released Sunday.
The survey by Research View, conducted on 1,000 South Koreans aged 18 or over from last Tuesday to Thursday, was the latest in a series of national polls, in which those giving a negative assessment of Yoon's performance outnumbered those who were bullish on the president.
This poll was conducted while Yoon was visiting Spain for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit, his first overseas trip since taking office in May.
According to Research View, 51 percent of the polled said Yoon has been doing an inadequate job as president, while 45 percent said he is handling state affairs well.
The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
In Research View's previous poll on Yoon from May 28-30, Yoon had a 53 percent approval rating, with only 40 percent giving a negative performance review on the new president.
Among different age brackets, 61 percent of those in their 50s disapproved of Yoon's performance, a jump of 22 percentage points from the May survey.
For those identifying as moderates, 58 percent gave a negative performance review, up from 37 percent in the previous poll.
Previously, in a Realmeter survey from June 20-24, the disapproval rating for Yoon came out to 47.7 percent, 1.1 percentage points higher than the approval rating. A poll by the Korea Society Opinion Institute, conducted on June 24 and 25, showed the disapproval rating at 47.4 percent, compared with an approval rating of 46.8 percent.
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
N. Korea lashes out at closer security ties among S. Korea, U.S., Japan
-
(LEAD) Heat wave alert issued nationwide
-
(LEAD) Umbrella union stages massive rallies in Seoul amid scorching heat
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay over 10,000 for 2nd day amid resurgence woes
-
FM reiterates Yoon's participation in NATO summit does not target China