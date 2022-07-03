Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September

All News 20:57 July 03, 2022

SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and China agreed Sunday to hold a ceremony returning remains of Chinese troops killed during the 1950-53 Korean War in September, in what would be the ninth such repatriation, Seoul's defense ministry said.

Kim Sang-jin, the ministry's director-general of international policy, and Li Jingxian, a Chinese veterans affairs official, met in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen, and agreed to hold an event casketing the remains on Sept. 15 and return them the following day.

The ministry did not elaborate on how many sets of troop remains will be repatriated.

Since 2014, when the two countries agreed on the return of the Chinese troop remains, Seoul has returned 825 sets of remains of Chinese fighters.

The agreement on the latest repatriation plan comes as Seoul and Beijing mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations this year.

In this file photo taken April 3, 2019, then Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Qiu Guohong drapes a Chinese flag over a box containing the remains of a Chinese soldier killed in the 1950-53 Korean War at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. The repatriation was the sixth of its kind since South Korea and China agreed in 2014 to bring back the remains of Chinese soldiers who were killed while fighting alongside North Korean soldiers during the three-year conflict. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

