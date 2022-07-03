S. Korea reports this year's 1st heat-related death
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Sunday reported its first heat-related death this year amid a scorching heat wave nationwide.
A man in his 40s was found collapsed while moving farm produce at a market in South Gyeongsang Province on Friday. He was taken to a hospital but pronounced dead, according to the interior ministry.
Another man in his 50s was found collapsed at a park in Bucheon, west of Seoul, earlier Sunday and was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Hospital staff told local media the man is presumed to have suffered a heatstroke, as his temperature was 42 C when he arrived.
His death has not been officially counted yet as heat-related.
(END)
