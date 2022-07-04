Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases below 4,000 for 2nd day: state media

All News 06:13 July 04, 2022

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases stayed below 4,000 for the second consecutive day, its state media said Monday.

More than 3,030 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.

The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.75 million as of 6 p.m. Sunday, of which more than 4.74 million have recovered, and at least 5,550 others are being treated, it added.

The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.

This photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on June 4, 2022, shows workers sterilizing the inside of a train in Pyongyang. North Korea reported about 79,100 new suspected COVID-19 cases on the day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

