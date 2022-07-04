Today in Korean history
July 5
1907 -- Envoys of King Kojong, the 26th monarch of the Chosun Dynasty (1392-1910), submit a statement to a peace conference of major nations at The Hague against the 1905 Eulsa Protective Treaty, which stripped Korea of its diplomatic rights. Korea was ruled by Japan from 1910-45.
1987 -- Lee Han-yeol, a student at Yonsei University, dies 27 days after being hit by a tear gas shell during a student demonstration.
2001 -- Pitcher Park Chan-ho becomes the first South Korean to be selected as a Major League Baseball All-Star in the United States.
2006 -- North Korea test-fires seven missiles, including Scud, Rodong and long-range Taepodong missiles, on different occasions that landed off the western coast of Japan. The test-firing of the Taepodong-2 missile failed.
2007 -- The South Korean city of Pyeongchang fails to win the right to host the 2014 Winter Olympics in its second bid, falling to Sochi, Russia, after losing the first bid in 2003 to Vancouver, Canada.
2011 -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) awards the Seoul-based SBS the exclusive local broadcast rights to Olympic Games until 2024.
2015 -- Japan wins world heritage status for its old industrial sites, some linked with its wartime labor atrocities, after a deal with South Korea to publicly acknowledge related history.
