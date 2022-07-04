Nayeon debuts at No. 7 on Billboard 200, becoming highest-charting K-pop solo artist
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group TWICE's Nayeon ranked seventh on the Billboard's main albums chart with her solo debut EP, "Im Nayeon," the U.S. chart operator has said in an article.
She became the Billboard 200's highest-charting K-pop solo artist by earning 57,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending June 30, the magazine said Sunday (U.S. time).
Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S., measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales and other digital sales records.
Nayeon dropped the seven-track album June 24, becoming the first TWICE member to go solo.
One of the most popular girl groups in Asia, TWICE has been a prolific group since its debut in October 2015. Most recently, it concluded a sold-out North American tour, only to return for two encore concerts in Los Angles.
