S. Korea, U.S. set to hold first economic security dialogue session in Washington
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States will hold the first session of their newly launched economic security dialogue in Washington this week, the presidential office said Monday.
The dialogue channel was established as part of a summit agreement between President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden in May, and aims to help the two countries deepen cooperation on economic and energy security.
Wang Yun-jong, presidential secretary for economic security, will leave for Washington on Wednesday and meet with his counterpart, Tarun Chhabra, senior director for technology and national security on the White House National Security Council, on Thursday.
The two sides are expected to discuss their response to the global supply chain crisis, which has been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, and coordinate policy on semiconductors, nuclear power plants and other advanced technologies.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
Car of missing Cho family found off southwestern coast
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
N. Korea lashes out at closer security ties among S. Korea, U.S., Japan
-
Yoon's disapproval rating exceeds approval rating in latest poll
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay over 10,000 for 2nd day amid resurgence woes