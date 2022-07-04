Appeals court upholds ruling ordering rapper Dok2 to pay unpaid jewelry bill
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court has ordered rapper Dok2, famously known for his extravagant lifestyle on media, to pay an unpaid jewelry bill to an overseas jeweler, legal sources said Monday.
Upholding a lower court's ruling, the Seoul Southern District Court delivered a mandatory mediation, ordering the 31-year-old, Lee Joon-kyung, to pay US$34,740 to the jeweler based in Los Angeles.
The court's mandatory mediation was delivered last month and took effect Friday after a two-week grace period, they said.
Under the mediation, the rapper has to pay $34,740, as well as interest on his unpaid jewelry bill, in three steps by next January.
The jeweler first filed a suit against Illionaire Records, a local record label co-founded by Dok2, in October 2019 but lost the suit. The court did not hold the hip-hop label responsible for the rapper's debt.
The jeweler then sued Dok2, and the court sided with him late last year. The rapper, however, filed an appeal against the ruling.
Dok2 stepped down as the CEO of the now-closed Illionaire Records in November 2019 and left the label in February 2020.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
Car of missing Cho family found off southwestern coast
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
N. Korea lashes out at closer security ties among S. Korea, U.S., Japan
-
Yoon's disapproval rating exceeds approval rating in latest poll
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay over 10,000 for 2nd day amid resurgence woes