Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 04, 2022

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 35/25 Sunny 60

Incheon 31/24 Sunny 20

Suwon 34/24 Sunny 60

Cheongju 34/25 Sunny 60

Daejeon 34/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 32/23 Sunny 60

Gangneung 33/26 Sunny 20

Jeonju 32/24 Sunny 60

Gwangju 32/25 Rain 60

Jeju 30/25 Rain 30

Daegu 35/25 Sunny 60

Busan 30/25 Rain 60

