The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:07 July 04, 2022
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.93 1.92
2-M 2.12 2.11
3-M 2.34 2.31
6-M 2.73 2.69
12-M 3.52 3.49
(END)
