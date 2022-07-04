Seoul shares turn lower late Mon. morning
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned lower late Monday morning after opening higher, driven by a fall in builders and chemical companies.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index had fallen 5.53 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,299.89 as of 11:20 a.m., after starting up at the opening bell.
Hyundai Engineering & Construction dipped more than 2.5 percent, and oil refiner SK Innovation lost about 2 percent. Major chemical company LG Chem slid nearly 0.8 percent.
Tech heavyweights, on the other hand, trended in positive terrain. Samsung Electronics gained nearly 1.8 percent, with SK hynix also advancing 1.7 percent.
Top platform operator Kakao was up about 1.2 percent, and pharmaceutical firm Celltrion added 0.3 percent.
The local currency had been changing hands at 1,297.20 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 0.1 won from Friday's close.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
BTS member V visits Paris after K-pop boyband suspends group activities
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
Car of missing Cho family found off southwestern coast
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
N. Korea lashes out at closer security ties among S. Korea, U.S., Japan
-
Yoon's disapproval rating exceeds approval rating in latest poll
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay over 10,000 for 2nd day amid resurgence woes