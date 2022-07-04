Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ex-Cheong Wa Dae official indicted on charges of using drugs while in office

All News 12:05 July 04, 2022

SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- A former presidential official has been indicted without detention on charges of purchasing and using methamphetamine when he worked at Cheong Wa Dae under former President Moon Jae-in, sources said Monday.

The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office has charged the former mid-level Cheong Wa Dae official with buying 0.5 gram of methamphetamine from a drug dealer via Telegram and using the drug at a hotel in Seoul in January, according to the sources.

Police booked the former official in April after detecting his drug purchase while looking into the bank accounts of drug dealers. The official reportedly admitted to the drug charges during police investigations and will stand trial starting in August, the sources said.

The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Offices in eastern Seoul (Yonhap)

