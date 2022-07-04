Ex-Cheong Wa Dae official indicted on charges of using drugs while in office
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- A former presidential official has been indicted without detention on charges of purchasing and using methamphetamine when he worked at Cheong Wa Dae under former President Moon Jae-in, sources said Monday.
The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office has charged the former mid-level Cheong Wa Dae official with buying 0.5 gram of methamphetamine from a drug dealer via Telegram and using the drug at a hotel in Seoul in January, according to the sources.
Police booked the former official in April after detecting his drug purchase while looking into the bank accounts of drug dealers. The official reportedly admitted to the drug charges during police investigations and will stand trial starting in August, the sources said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
First lady Kim, Queen Letizia of Spain talk K-beauty, being the same age
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
Car of missing Cho family found off southwestern coast
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
Yoon's disapproval rating exceeds approval rating in latest poll
-
N. Korea lashes out at closer security ties among S. Korea, U.S., Japan
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
Appeals court upholds ruling ordering rapper Dok2 to pay unpaid jewelry bill