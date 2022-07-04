S. Korea's defense chief, U.S. senator meet to discuss regional security, alliance issues
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup met with a visiting U.S. senator in Seoul on Monday for discussions on issues related to regional security and the bilateral alliance, his ministry said.
Talking with Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), Lee asked for U.S. Congress' support for the development of the two countries' partnership into a "global comprehensive strategic alliance," according to the ministry.
"Minister Lee stressed the role of the alliance for regional peace and stability, and mentioned that the alliance is broadening its horizons into the value-based, technology and economic alliance from a security alliance," the ministry said in a press release
He also "emphasized the importance of the two countries working together for freedom and prosperity while sharing universal values, including freedom, democracy and human rights," it added.
Scott stressed the importance of establishing the "rules-based" international order and affirmed that to that end, the U.S. Congress will continue its support to ensure close cooperation between the allies, according to the ministry.
