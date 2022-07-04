KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 4 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
CJ LOGISTICS 117,500 UP 3,500
HyundaiEng&Const 40,300 DN 1,400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,650 DN 150
SK hynix 89,100 UP 1,600
Yuhan 57,000 UP 1,000
SLCORP 30,900 DN 350
Youngpoong 534,000 DN 5,000
DOOSAN 67,900 DN 1,800
KIA CORP. 78,500 UP 500
DL 70,100 DN 1,200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,350 DN 350
HITEJINRO 30,150 DN 450
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 71,200 UP 900
ShinhanGroup 37,250 DN 650
Daesang 21,900 UP 500
SKNetworks 4,185 DN 20
ORION Holdings 15,350 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 1,760 DN 55
Hyundai M&F INS 31,600 DN 250
Daewoong 26,950 0
TaekwangInd 918,000 UP 7,000
AmoreG 37,350 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 178,000 DN 2,000
Hanwha 25,150 DN 800
SamsungF&MIns 201,500 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,800 UP 850
Kogas 38,350 DN 400
DB HiTek 48,000 DN 450
CJ 77,900 UP 1,300
LX INT 31,650 DN 950
DongkukStlMill 12,850 DN 50
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,660 DN 70
POSCO Holdings 230,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE 37,350 DN 250
DB INSURANCE 61,800 DN 1,900
GCH Corp 18,950 UP 100
LotteChilsung 170,000 DN 2,500
SamsungElec 57,100 UP 900
NHIS 9,240 UP 90
DongwonInd 214,000 DN 2,500
