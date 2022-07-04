KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LS 61,200 DN 2,700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES135500 DN4500
GC Corp 163,000 UP 500
KCC 290,500 DN 3,000
SKBP 72,300 UP 1,900
Meritz Insurance 34,050 UP 350
SSANGYONGCNE 6,770 DN 50
KAL 25,100 DN 300
LG Corp. 78,500 DN 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 103,000 DN 1,000
Boryung 10,000 UP 20
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,300 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,300 DN 550
Shinsegae 217,500 UP 1,500
Nongshim 286,500 UP 1,500
SGBC 49,900 DN 1,300
Hyosung 79,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,300 DN 1,600
LIG Nex1 71,000 DN 4,800
GS E&C 28,850 DN 2,650
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,800 DN 6,000
SAMSUNG SDS 128,500 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 3,500 UP 45
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 506,000 DN 6,000
KPIC 123,500 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,830 UP 170
SKC 128,000 DN 2,500
GS Retail 25,900 DN 250
Ottogi 437,500 UP 8,000
MERITZ SECU 4,575 DN 55
HtlShilla 67,800 DN 1,100
Hanmi Science 37,700 DN 250
SamsungElecMech 126,500 DN 1,000
Hanssem 62,600 DN 500
F&F 129,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,650 DN 2,600
MS IND 15,950 DN 250
OCI 135,500 DN 7,500
LS ELECTRIC 56,000 DN 600
KorZinc 481,000 0
(MORE)
