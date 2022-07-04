KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,730 DN 220
KSOE 88,600 DN 4,300
HyundaiMipoDock 85,000 DN 4,800
IS DONGSEO 38,650 DN 1,100
S-Oil 101,500 UP 1,600
LG Innotek 328,000 DN 13,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 181,500 DN 3,000
HMM 23,650 DN 350
HYUNDAI WIA 55,000 DN 900
KumhoPetrochem 140,000 0
Mobis 201,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,950 DN 3,450
S-1 65,400 UP 500
ZINUS 47,950 UP 150
Hanchem 200,500 DN 500
DWS 53,200 DN 1,400
KEPCO 22,600 0
SamsungSecu 33,900 UP 250
KG DONGBU STL 13,000 0
SKTelecom 53,600 UP 800
HyundaiElev 26,100 DN 700
Hanon Systems 10,200 UP 150
SK 209,500 DN 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 21,850 UP 1,000
Handsome 30,900 DN 600
ILJIN MATERIALS 66,300 DN 2,200
Asiana Airlines 15,250 UP 100
COWAY 63,500 UP 200
IBK 9,440 DN 240
DONGSUH 26,550 UP 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 103,500 UP 3,000
SamsungEng 21,950 DN 500
SAMSUNG C&T 121,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 5,710 DN 110
SAMSUNG CARD 30,800 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 24,150 UP 350
KT 37,150 UP 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL29550 DN650
LOTTE TOUR 11,750 UP 50
LG Uplus 13,150 UP 100
(MORE)
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
First lady Kim, Queen Letizia of Spain talk K-beauty, being the same age
Car of missing Cho family found off southwestern coast
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
Yoon's disapproval rating exceeds approval rating in latest poll
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
N. Korea lashes out at closer security ties among S. Korea, U.S., Japan
Tottenham star Son Heung-min appreciative of teammates for making Golden Boot possible