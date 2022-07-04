KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG LIFE 62,400 DN 800
KT&G 82,100 UP 100
Doosan Enerbility 18,350 DN 1,050
Doosanfc 28,750 DN 400
LG Display 14,500 UP 150
Kangwonland 26,650 UP 1,050
NAVER 235,000 DN 2,000
Kakao 68,100 UP 800
HDSINFRA 5,190 DN 120
HANATOUR SERVICE 52,100 DN 900
COSMAX 56,200 DN 700
DWEC 5,730 DN 160
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,600 DN 450
CJ CheilJedang 400,500 UP 8,500
KEPCO KPS 38,050 DN 700
LG H&H 673,000 DN 12,000
LGCHEM 500,000 DN 9,000
KEPCO E&C 67,500 DN 1,700
NCsoft 354,500 UP 4,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,900 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 90,200 UP 300
Celltrion 179,500 UP 500
KIWOOM 78,300 DN 1,600
TKG Huchems 19,650 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 173,500 UP 500
DSME 22,200 DN 1,250
HYUNDAIDEPTST 69,300 DN 1,000
KIH 62,400 UP 300
GS 40,600 DN 300
CSWIND 53,900 DN 2,200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 183,000 UP 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,350 DN 1,450
HANWHA LIFE 2,240 0
Hansae 16,350 DN 250
AMOREPACIFIC 128,000 DN 2,500
KBFinancialGroup 46,950 DN 1,250
Fila Holdings 28,200 DN 1,050
Youngone Corp 38,350 DN 800
FOOSUNG 17,650 UP 300
SK Innovation 177,500 0
(MORE)
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
First lady Kim, Queen Letizia of Spain talk K-beauty, being the same age
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
Car of missing Cho family found off southwestern coast
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
Yoon's disapproval rating exceeds approval rating in latest poll
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
N. Korea lashes out at closer security ties among S. Korea, U.S., Japan
-
Tottenham star Son Heung-min appreciative of teammates for making Golden Boot possible