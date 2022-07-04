POONGSAN 23,750 DN 850

HanmiPharm 297,500 UP 3,500

SD Biosensor 40,350 UP 2,450

Meritz Financial 25,900 DN 300

H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,500 0

Doosan Bobcat 28,700 DN 650

BNK Financial Group 6,720 DN 100

emart 106,000 DN 500

GKL 13,100 UP 150

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY333 00 DN150

KOLMAR KOREA 36,800 UP 50

PIAM 32,000 DN 1,000

HANJINKAL 62,500 UP 1,200

CHONGKUNDANG 87,600 UP 600

DoubleUGames 38,550 0

MANDO 46,750 DN 650

KOLON IND 52,500 DN 400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 791,000 UP 10,000

Netmarble 68,200 UP 800

KRAFTON 222,500 UP 7,000

HD HYUNDAI 55,500 DN 2,500

ORION 108,000 UP 2,000

ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,050 UP 100

HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,600 DN 550

BGF Retail 189,000 DN 4,000

SKCHEM 89,700 DN 1,100

HDC-OP 11,150 DN 350

HYOSUNG TNC 340,000 DN 4,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 370,500 DN 1,000

HANILCMT 13,500 DN 150

SKBS 98,100 UP 1,200

WooriFinancialGroup 11,650 DN 350

KakaoBank 29,450 UP 500

HYBE 142,000 UP 2,000

SK ie technology 86,400 DN 1,800

LG Energy Solution 356,000 DN 500

DL E&C 39,200 DN 2,950

kakaopay 60,800 UP 1,200

K Car 19,150 DN 600

SKSQUARE 38,200 DN 750

(END)