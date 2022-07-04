Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:40 July 04, 2022

POONGSAN 23,750 DN 850
HanmiPharm 297,500 UP 3,500
SD Biosensor 40,350 UP 2,450
Meritz Financial 25,900 DN 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,500 0
Doosan Bobcat 28,700 DN 650
BNK Financial Group 6,720 DN 100
emart 106,000 DN 500
GKL 13,100 UP 150
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY333 00 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 36,800 UP 50
PIAM 32,000 DN 1,000
HANJINKAL 62,500 UP 1,200
CHONGKUNDANG 87,600 UP 600
DoubleUGames 38,550 0
MANDO 46,750 DN 650
KOLON IND 52,500 DN 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 791,000 UP 10,000
Netmarble 68,200 UP 800
KRAFTON 222,500 UP 7,000
HD HYUNDAI 55,500 DN 2,500
ORION 108,000 UP 2,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,050 UP 100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,600 DN 550
BGF Retail 189,000 DN 4,000
SKCHEM 89,700 DN 1,100
HDC-OP 11,150 DN 350
HYOSUNG TNC 340,000 DN 4,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 370,500 DN 1,000
HANILCMT 13,500 DN 150
SKBS 98,100 UP 1,200
WooriFinancialGroup 11,650 DN 350
KakaoBank 29,450 UP 500
HYBE 142,000 UP 2,000
SK ie technology 86,400 DN 1,800
LG Energy Solution 356,000 DN 500
DL E&C 39,200 DN 2,950
kakaopay 60,800 UP 1,200
K Car 19,150 DN 600
SKSQUARE 38,200 DN 750
(END)

