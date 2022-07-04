S. Korean Bond Yields on July 4, 2022
All News 16:43 July 04, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.959 2.964 -0.5
2-year TB 3.434 3.429 +0.5
3-year TB 3.430 3.439 -0.9
10-year TB 3.489 3.490 -0.1
2-year MSB 3.383 3.400 -1.7
3-year CB (AA-) 4.247 4.257 -1.0
91-day CD 2.050 2.050 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) N. Korea appears to have discharged water from dam near inter-Korean border: gov't official
-
First lady Kim, Queen Letizia of Spain talk K-beauty, being the same age
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) Talent, gov't support are key to chip industry's success: professor
-
(LEAD) Samsung begins mass production of 3nm chips
-
Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
(LEAD) Yoon to agree to new partnership with NATO in second half of year
-
Car of missing Cho family found off southwestern coast
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
Yoon's disapproval rating exceeds approval rating in latest poll
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
Tottenham star Son Heung-min appreciative of teammates for making Golden Boot possible
-
N. Korea lashes out at closer security ties among S. Korea, U.S., Japan