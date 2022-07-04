Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Five-term DP lawmaker Kim Jin-pyo elected new National Assembly speaker
SEOUL -- The rival parties voted Monday to elect Rep. Kim Jin-pyo of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) as new National Assembly speaker after the two sides reached a breakthrough compromise to put the parliament into operation after more than a month of idling.
Kim, a five-term lawmaker, will lead the second half of the 21st National Assembly until May 2024. Two vice speakers, Rep. Kim Young-joo of the DP and Rep. Chung Jin-suk of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), were also elected.
-----------------
(profile) New education minister is leading expert on public administration
SEOUL -- Park Soon-ae, new education minister and deputy prime minister for social affairs, is a professor of the Graduate School of Public Administration at Seoul National University, and is well versed in public policy and administration.
The 57-year-old made her name as a public administration expert equipped both with deep knowledge and on-the-job experience, having served as the first female head of the finance ministry's committee in charge of vetting public and quasi-public institutions in 2017.
-----------------
S. Korea to send 40,000 doses of Moderna vaccine to Guyana
SEOUL -- South Korea has decided to send 40,000 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to Guyana, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday, in a move to support the South American country's fight with the virus.
The doses are scheduled to be sent later Monday night and expected to arrive in Guyana's capital city of Georgetown on Wednesday, according to the ministry.
-----------------
(profile) Five-time liberal lawmaker, economic expert named National Assembly speaker
SEOUL -- Rep. Kim Jin-pyo of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), South Korea's new National Assembly speaker, is a veteran lawmaker known for his expertise in economic affairs.
Kim, 75, passed the civil service exam in 1974 and began his career as a public servant at the finance ministry. After serving as vice finance minister, he was appointed as the minister of government policy coordination in 2002.
-----------------
S. Korea hosts NATO advisory body meeting in Seoul
SEOUL -- An advisory body of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) kicked off its four-day plenary meeting in Seoul on Monday, the Army said, as Seoul seeks to strengthen its partnership with the security alliance.
As a partner of the National Reserve Forces Committee (NRFC), South Korea, for the first time, hosted the NRFC regular meeting, which brought together officials from 20 committee members as well as six countries with observer status, including Korea, Australia and New Zealand.
-----------------
(profile) Commercial law professor named to lead antitrust regulator
SEOUL -- Song Ok-rial, the nominee for South Korea's new antitrust chief, is an expert well versed in commercial law, who is critical of stricter regulations on companies.
Song, 53, passed the bar exam in 1990 while he was studying law at Seoul National University (SNU).
-----------------
S. Korea's defense chief, U.S. senator meet to discuss regional security, alliance issues
SEOUL -- South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup met with a visiting U.S. senator in Seoul on Monday for discussions on issues related to regional security and the bilateral alliance, his ministry said.
Talking with Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), Lee asked for U.S. Congress' support for the development of the two countries' partnership into a "global comprehensive strategic alliance," according to the ministry.
-----------------
Seoul shares down for 4th day to hit fresh 20-month low amid recession woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks dipped for a fourth consecutive day to hit a fresh 20-month low Monday as investors worry the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to curb inflation may trigger a deeper-than-expected economic recession. The local currency inched up against the U.S. dollar.
After choppy trading, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 5.08 points, or 0.22 percent, to close at 2,300.34, the lowest since 2,300.16 on Nov. 2, 2020. The index dipped to an intraday low of 2,276.63 points.
